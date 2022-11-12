Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hours after Remembrance Day, thieves break into Summerland Legion, steal branch’s poppy fund

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 7:27 pm
The Legion branch in Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
The Legion branch in Summerland, B.C. Google Maps

In an appalling announcement, the Legion in Summerland, B.C., says thieves broke in overnight and stole money that the branch desperately needs.

And, insultingly, the break-in happened just hours after Remembrance Day — the most important day of the year for every Canadian Legion branch.

In a statement, the branch said the crime was discovered Friday morning, adding several doors in the building sustained extensive damage.

Read more: Daughter of Canada’s oldest veteran says we need to remember sacrifices made

After breaking in, the branch says the thieves disabled the security system and pilfered it, then stole poppy fund donations. They also broke into an ATM inside the branch.

“I am reluctant to call these evil people sophisticated thieves, but they had obviously cased the branch on Remembrance Day in order to disable the security system and quickly get in and out without detection,” said John Dorn, past president of the branch.

Story continues below advertisement

“They brought substantial break-and-enter tools to jimmy the doors and pry open the ATM. One can only hope, one of these persons, realizing they have stolen money designated to aid veterans, has a change of heart and does the right thing.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna, B.C. draws hundreds to cenotaph'
Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna, B.C. draws hundreds to cenotaph

The branch said around $700 in donations to the poppy fund was stolen, and that it expects to pay around $1,000 in insurance deductibles.

However, the branch added that it’s unsure if all the losses will be covered by insurance.

If anybody has information regarding the theft, they’re asked to contact the Summerland RCMP.

Those looking to financially donate can do so at the branch at 14205 Rosedale Ave., in Summerland.

Click to play video: 'Penticton residents mark Remembrance Day'
Penticton residents mark Remembrance Day
CrimeOkanagansouth okanagansummerlandRoyal Canadian LegionLegionPoppy FundLegion branch broken intopoppy fund stolenSummerland Legion
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers