Crime

Fundraiser held to help Summerland Legion recover from break-in

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 2:15 pm
The Legion branch in Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
The Legion branch in Summerland, B.C. Google Maps

The Summerland Legion is asking for donations from the public after the branch was robbed on Remembrance Day.

In a statement Saturday, the Legion said thieves broke in overnight, just hours after Remembrance Day, and stole money that the branch desperately needs.

There was extensive damage to several doors, the ATM, and electronic equipment. Poppy fund donations totalling about $700 were stolen. The branch says, they will also have to pay the $1,000 insurance deductible.

Trending Now

Read more: Hours after Remembrance Day, thieves break into Summerland Legion, steal branch’s poppy fund

In a statement Sunday morning, the Summerland Legion says they are in the process of trying to recover from the ‘devastating’ Remembrance Day theft.

In an effort to raise money, the branch is holding a turkey noodle soup and bun fundraiser at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

They are also accepting monetary donations in person at the branch, located at 14205 Rosedale Ave, Summerland, by mail, or through e-transfer. More details are on the Summerland Legion’s website.

