8-year-old girl, man found dead in Oshawa home: police

An eight-year-old girl and a man have died in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to a residential home on Winlord Place at around 8 a.m., on Saturday.

Police said a 38-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter were located deceased.

“Currently, the evidence points to this being a murder-suicide with no outstanding suspects,” police said in a news release.

Police said the identities of the deceased are being withheld at the request of the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.