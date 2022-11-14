8-year-old girl, man found dead in Oshawa home: police

An eight-year-old girl and a man have died in Oshawa, Ont., police say.
Durham Regional Police said officers were called to a residential home on Winlord Place at around 8 a.m., on Saturday.
Police said a 38-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter were located deceased.
“Currently, the evidence points to this being a murder-suicide with no outstanding suspects,” police said in a news release.
Police said the identities of the deceased are being withheld at the request of the family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
