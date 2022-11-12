Menu

Homicide detectives called to Oshawa residence due to ‘sudden death,’ police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 4:58 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Homicide detectives have been called to an address in Oshawa after a sudden death, police say.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they were called to a residence on Winlord Place in Oshawa for “a sudden death investigation.”

The force’s homicide unit was called to assist.

“Further updates will be provided once they become available,” the tweet said.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

CrimeOshawadurham regionDurham Regional PoliceSudden Death InvestigationOshawa deathHomicide detectives DurhamWinlord Place
