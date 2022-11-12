Homicide detectives called to Oshawa residence due to ‘sudden death,’ police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide detectives have been called to an address in Oshawa after a sudden death, police say.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they were called to a residence on Winlord Place in Oshawa for “a sudden death investigation.”

The force’s homicide unit was called to assist.

“Further updates will be provided once they become available,” the tweet said.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

Police are on scene at a residence on Winlord Place in Oshawa, for a sudden death investigation. The homicide unit has been called in. Further updates will be provided once they become available. There is no risk to public safety. pic.twitter.com/plKqg6qt7D — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 12, 2022