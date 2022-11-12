Homicide detectives called to Oshawa residence due to ‘sudden death,’ police say

Homicide detectives have been called to an address in Oshawa after a sudden death, police say.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they were called to a residence on Winlord Place in Oshawa for “a sudden death investigation.”
Read more: Police investigating murder of Ajax, Ont. senior, arrest suspect described to be victim’s son
Read More
The force’s homicide unit was called to assist.
“Further updates will be provided once they become available,” the tweet said.
Trending Now
Police said there was no threat to public safety.
Comments