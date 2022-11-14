Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna Mountie who assaulted woman during wellness check to be sentenced next year

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 2:59 pm
FILE. Video of university nursing student Mona Wang being dragged and stepped on while handcuffed during a mental-health wellness check in Kelowna in January. View image in full screen
FILE. Video of university nursing student Mona Wang being dragged and stepped on while handcuffed during a mental-health wellness check in Kelowna in January. Submitted

The Kelowna cop who assaulted a woman in crisis during a 2020 wellness check remains on administrative duties as she awaits her sentence next year.

Click to play video: 'Mona Wang ‘shocked’ that wellness-check investigation review sent back to RCMP'
Mona Wang ‘shocked’ that wellness-check investigation review sent back to RCMP

Const. Lacy Browning. 44, is scheduled for sentencing May 29, 2023. She pleaded guilty to the January 2020 assault of UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang last week, on what was supposed to be the first day of her trial for the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Before sentencing, a Gladue report will be composed. It’s a type of pre-sentencing and bail hearing report that a Canadian court can request when considering sentencing an offender of Indigenous descent.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. cop involved in disturbing wellness check pleads guilty

In the meantime, Dawn Roberts, director of BC RCMP communications, said Browning’s duty status is subject to continual assessment.

“We are aware of the plea entered and are awaiting the judicial decision with respect to sentencing,” Roberts said in an emailed statement.

Click to play video: 'RCMP call for expanded police and crisis teams, Interior Health says ‘not at this time’'
RCMP call for expanded police and crisis teams, Interior Health says ‘not at this time’

“While we have monitored the criminal matter, conduct matters run parallel to the statutory process. The internal Code of Conduct investigation remains ongoing and nearing completion.”

Trending Now

With this matter winding down, Browning’s victim, Wang, told Global News that she hopes the plea is a step in the right direction for those who choose to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kelowna, B.C. cop in disturbing wellness-check video intends to plead not guilty

“I’m really glad that she’s taking accountability for the harm that she’s caused me, but unfortunately abuses like these happen all the time,” Wang said. “I was just privileged enough to have my voice heard and find my justice, a lot of those individuals, especially those who are unhoused, will never be able to find the justice that they deserve.”

The assault of Wang made national headlines and gained widespread condemnation when surveillance video from January 2020 showed her handcuffed and being dragged, face down, on a carpeted hallway by a Kelowna RCMP officer before having her head stepped on.

Browning was later identified as the officer involved and was charged in August 2021.

Before the criminal charge was laid, a civil lawsuit was filed against Browning, Canada’s attorney general and B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general. It was settled in June.

Click to play video: 'Mona Wang extended interview after police apology'
Mona Wang extended interview after police apology
KelownaGlobal NewsMona WangCode of Conduct InvestigationCanadian Courtdawn robertsCanada's attorney general
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers