Kelowna Mountie who assaulted woman during wellness check to be sentenced next year

The Kelowna cop who assaulted a woman in crisis during a 2020 wellness check remains on administrative duties as she awaits her sentence next year.

Const. Lacy Browning. 44, is scheduled for sentencing May 29, 2023. She pleaded guilty to the January 2020 assault of UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang last week, on what was supposed to be the first day of her trial for the incident.

Before sentencing, a Gladue report will be composed. It’s a type of pre-sentencing and bail hearing report that a Canadian court can request when considering sentencing an offender of Indigenous descent.

In the meantime, Dawn Roberts, director of BC RCMP communications, said Browning’s duty status is subject to continual assessment.

“We are aware of the plea entered and are awaiting the judicial decision with respect to sentencing,” Roberts said in an emailed statement.

“While we have monitored the criminal matter, conduct matters run parallel to the statutory process. The internal Code of Conduct investigation remains ongoing and nearing completion.”

With this matter winding down, Browning’s victim, Wang, told Global News that she hopes the plea is a step in the right direction for those who choose to come forward.

“I’m really glad that she’s taking accountability for the harm that she’s caused me, but unfortunately abuses like these happen all the time,” Wang said. “I was just privileged enough to have my voice heard and find my justice, a lot of those individuals, especially those who are unhoused, will never be able to find the justice that they deserve.”

The assault of Wang made national headlines and gained widespread condemnation when surveillance video from January 2020 showed her handcuffed and being dragged, face down, on a carpeted hallway by a Kelowna RCMP officer before having her head stepped on.

Browning was later identified as the officer involved and was charged in August 2021.

Before the criminal charge was laid, a civil lawsuit was filed against Browning, Canada’s attorney general and B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general. It was settled in June.