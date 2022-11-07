Kelowna, B.C. cop involved in disturbing wellness check pleads guilty

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna cop involved in a disturbing 2020 wellness check has pleaded guilty to assault.

Const. Lacey Browning made the admission in court Monday, which was supposed to be the first day of her trial for the 2020 incident involving UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang.

Before sentencing, which is expected to take place sometime in 2023, a Gladue report will be composed. It’s a type of pre-sentencing and bail hearing report that a Canadian court can request when considering sentencing an offender of Aboriginal descent

Browning made national headlines and gained widespread condemnation when surveillance video from January 2020 appeared to show a handcuffed woman, later identified as Mona Wang, being dragged, face down, on a carpeted hallway by a Kelowna RCMP officer before having her head stepped on.

Browning was later identified as that officer and charged in August 2021.

Before the criminal charge was laid, a civil lawsuit was filed against Browning, Canada’s attorney general and B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general. It was settled in June.

Browning was placed on administrative leave shortly after the video went viral.

-With files from Kathy Michaels