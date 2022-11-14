Menu

Fire

No injuries from King Street apartment building fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 9:32 am
No injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment on King St. in Peterborough on Nov. 12, 2022.
No injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment on King St. in Peterborough on Nov. 12, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, crews responded around 9:33 p.m. to a report of a fire at a two-storey multi-unit building on King Street.

Read more: Improperly discarded firework sparks fire at Indian Peacock restaurant in downtown Peterborough

“The fire was reported from a passerby who could see flames in the upper level of the building while walking by the building,” said platoon chief Don Broersma.

He said all residents were able to get out safely after being alerted by a smoke alarm.

Broersma said one crew was able to knock down the fire from the interior while another crew focused on the exterior to ensure the fire did not spread into the attic area.

He said officials determined the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning exhaust fan.

Damage was estimated at $10,000.

