No injuries from King Street apartment building fire in Peterborough

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, crews responded around 9:33 p.m. to a report of a fire at a two-storey multi-unit building on King Street.

“The fire was reported from a passerby who could see flames in the upper level of the building while walking by the building,” said platoon chief Don Broersma.

TRAFFIC: King Street is blocked between Stewart and Rubidge Streets by trucks as @PtboFireRescue deal with a fire at a home. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ainJO9O8uM — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 13, 2022

He said all residents were able to get out safely after being alerted by a smoke alarm.

Broersma said one crew was able to knock down the fire from the interior while another crew focused on the exterior to ensure the fire did not spread into the attic area.

He said officials determined the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning exhaust fan.

Damage was estimated at $10,000.