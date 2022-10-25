Fire damages Indian Peacock restaurant in downtown Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a fire at a downtown Peterborough restaurant on Monday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 10:35 p.m., crews responded to reports of flames showing in the windows at the Indian Peacock restaurant on the ground floor of a building on Simcoe Street. Adjoining the restaurant is Indian Flavours grocery store.

Platoon Chief Don Broersma said the building also has residential apartments on the second and third floors.

He said two crews extinguished the fire and a third crew ensured all residents exited the building.

Police closed the street between George and Aylmer streets as fire crews battled the blaze.

.@PtboFireRescue remain on scene of a fire that broke out late Monday night at a restaurant on Simcoe Street. @PtboPolice have blocked Simcoe Street between Aylmer and George Streets while crews work #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/gY3Bw3yeJy — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 25, 2022

“The restaurant sustained extensive damage and the remainder of the building sustained some minor smoke damage,” he said. “All residents were able to safely exit the building.”

Broersma said the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department and the Peterborough Police Service.

Early damage estimates are pegged at $125,000, he said.