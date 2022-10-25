Menu

Fire

Fire damages Indian Peacock restaurant in downtown Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 9:40 am
Downtown Peterborough restaurant sustains $125,000 in fire damage
Residents living above a downtown restaurant in Peterborough were evacuated safely after a fire late Monday night.

No injuries were reported following a fire at a downtown Peterborough restaurant on Monday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 10:35 p.m., crews responded to reports of flames showing in the windows at the Indian Peacock restaurant on the ground floor of a building on Simcoe Street. Adjoining the restaurant is Indian Flavours grocery store.

Read more: Fire won’t wait, plan your escape with Peterborough Fire Services

Platoon Chief Don Broersma said the building also has residential apartments on the second and third floors.

He said two crews extinguished the fire and a third crew ensured all residents exited the building.

Police closed the street between George and Aylmer streets as fire crews battled the blaze.

“The restaurant sustained extensive damage and the remainder of the building sustained some minor smoke damage,” he said. “All residents were able to safely exit the building.”

Broersma said the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department and the Peterborough Police Service.

Early damage estimates are pegged at $125,000, he said.

