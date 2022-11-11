Thousands gather for Regina Remembrance Day ceremonies

Send this page to someone via email

A day of pride, sadness and remembrance.

After two years with no in-person services due to the pandemic, Regina’s largest Remembrance Day ceremony took place Friday at the Brandt Centre while another occurred at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park.

The Regina branch of the Royal Canadian Legion also held a ceremony in honour of those who have served in war or peacekeeping efforts for Canada.

The event featured various veterans from past and present who have served our country during many global conflicts.

A number of dignitaries, family members of veterans and community leaders, including Regina mayor Sandra Masters and Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe, placed wreaths underneath the Cross of Sacrifice to honour the service of many individuals and organizations.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe can be seen placing a wreath during Regina’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Troy Charles / Global News

Silver Cross Mother Patty Braun was in attendance, where she was able to lay a wreath in honour of the families who have lost loved ones to war, including her own.

Braun’s son, Cpl. David Braun, was killed by a suicide bomber while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2006. He was 27 years old.

“It’s always sad,” Braun said. “I’m laying it not just for me and my family but for every family that has ever lost their loved one.”

The Unknown soldier wreath was presented by 99-year-old and World War Two veteran Osborne Lakness from Govan, Saskatchewan.

“It was great to serve the country and hopefully we don’t have to (go to war) again,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lakness spent three years in the Navy and made seven trips across the Atlantic during World War Two.

At 99 years old, he said his friends have all passed away, but that isn’t dampening his spirits.

“All my friends have left. But I am making new friends,” he said with a smile.

View image in full screen Members of the RCMP were in attendance for one of two Remembrance Day ceremonies. Troy Charles / Global News

And while he spent time remembering his friends and everyone he has met through his time serving, he also spent time reflecting on the war happening right now in Ukraine.

“Stay away from these damn wars, we don’t need them. If people could get along it would be much better.”

And while the ceremony in many ways returned to normal, there was one person missing who has been around for a long time.

Story continues below advertisement

One wreath was prepositioned at the base of the cross in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.