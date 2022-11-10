Service for Indigenous veterans held at Regina’s First Nations University

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous veterans Remembrance Day service was held on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) in Regina to recognize the sacrifices and services for Indigenous veterans across the country.

Although National Indigenous Veterans Day was on Nov. 8, many attended to show their gratitude, honour and respect to the Indigenous veterans who served for this country.

Royal Regina Rifles Sgt. Christopher Bird said it’s important to acknowledge and recognize National Indigenous Veterans Day to point out the differences as not only as Indigenous peoples of Canada but what their circumstances were when they joined the Canadian Armed Forces to serve.

“A lot of it has to do with how they were treated when (Indigenous veterans) were citizens or less as citizens but still joined to serve with all the men and women of Canada,” said Sgt. Bird.

Story continues below advertisement

The ceremony kicked off with a pipe ceremony, with a grand entry that followed where dignitaries and veterans walked in carrying the flags during the drum song “Soldier Boy” by the Eagle Claw Singers.

FNUniv president Dr. Jacqueline Ottmann was one of the guest speakers who addressed guests, saying, “We cannot take freedom for granted” and that Indigenous veterans sacrificed their membership to their community.

“Our Indigenous veterans … sacrificed their lives for us so we can continue experiencing freedom,” she said. “There are many reasons why Indigenous peoples left their homes to go fight.”

Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray, who was also part of the services, acknowledged the First Nations veterans who came back to a country that did not serve them and their families as they should have been.

“We should show commitment to that sacrifice especially First Nation veterans … to make this country free from bias, prejudice and racism,” he said.

Evelyn Maxie-Poitras, a Regina high school student from White Bear First Nation, sang O Canada in the Cree language.