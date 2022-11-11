Suspects sought after man ‘severely injured’ in Thompson home invasion: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and police are searching for two others after a man was seriously injured in a violent home invasion in Thompson Wednesday.

Investigators say a 29-year-ol man was “severely assaulted” with a weapon after three men broke into a home on Hudson Bay around 11:25 p.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries, where he remained Friday.

Police say two of the three suspects were known to the several adults in the home at the time of the break-in. They say the men fled in a white SUV after the assault.

A 34-year-old Thompson man was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of break and enter and aggravated assault.

On Friday RCMP said an arrest warrant has been obtained on the same charges has been issued for a second suspect, Steven Moorehead, 24.

They say investigators are continuing work to identify the third suspect, who is described as in his mid-20s, tall, with a thin build. They say the third suspect was wearing a baseball cap and what they describe as “skinny” glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

34yo Jacinto Guerra, of Thompson, arrested after a home invasion where a 29yo male was severely assaulted. 24yo Steven Moorhead & 3rd suspect wanted by #rcmpmb: male, mid-20s, tall, thin build, wearing a baseball cap & “skinny” glasses. Info? Call 204-677-6909 pic.twitter.com/FB68k3tiW4 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 11, 2022