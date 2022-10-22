Winnipeg police arrest 4 people after home invasion, assault

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested following a home invasion and assault on Wednesday, according to Winnipeg police.

Close to 10 p.m., officers and AIR1 went to the 300 block of Waterfront Drive for a report of a home invasion at an apartment suite.

A man broke into the suite and the sounds of an assault were heard, police say.

When they arrived, officers found two women both in their 20s with injuries but they declined medical attention.

AIR1 subsequently tracked four suspects to the area of Rupert Avenue and Lily Street area, where they were taken into custody.

One suspect was found to be in possession of a can of bear spray concealed with black electrical tape.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other suspects were found with a small amount of crack cocaine and a cell phone that had been taken from the apartment, police say.

Investigators believe that a group had attended the apartment, at which time entry was forced.

Both victims were assaulted, and a phone was taken. The group then fled.

A 30-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, and another 19-year-old woman have been charged and were detained in custody.