Canada

Remembrance Day ceremony to be held at Grand Parade in Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 7:57 am
Nova Scotians are gathering at monuments Friday pay their respects to those who fought and died serving for Canada.

It’ll be the first Remembrance Day in two years without any COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

The Royal Canadian Legion will be hosting several ceremonies in the Halifax area, with the main one being held at the Grand Parade. The public is asked to be at the square by 10:30 a.m., as the cenotaph sentries will take post at 10:45 a.m.

The event will be livestreamed on this page.

Read more: Remembrance Day in Halifax: Where to find ceremonies, and what’s open, closed

According to the legion, the Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia will also attend the Grand Parade event, when the ceremony will begin playing O’Canada by the Stadacona Band.

After the anthem, military and veteran organizations will place their wreaths first, followed by other groups. After the Flag Party marches off, everyone will be invited to approach the cenotaph and place their poppy.

Read more: Remembrance Day: Ceremonies to be held across Canada as COVID curbs eased

Remembrance Day means most businesses will be closed as people take part in the ceremonies. The holiday has its own legislation in Nova Scotia, which prohibits some businesses from operating on Nov. 11.

A list of closures and ceremonies is available here.

