Remembrance Day in Halifax: Where to find ceremonies, and what’s open, closed

Remembrance Day is on Friday, and most businesses will be closed as people take part in ceremonies to pay tribute to those who have served and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The holiday has its own legislation in Nova Scotia, which prohibits some businesses from operating on Nov. 11.

A list of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Halifax follows the list of closures.

Grocery stores, retail

Under the Remembrance Day Act, many businesses will be closed, including most grocery stores, all NSLC outlets, big box stores, and malls.

Halifax Transit and ferry

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules.

The municipality is offering free transit to all veterans and military personnel, as well as their accompanying family members.

On Nov. 11, those who wish to use the free transit service are asked to be in uniform or display their military identification when boarding.

Halifax Transit will also pull their buses over at 11 a.m. to pause for three minutes of silence.

Parking

On-street parking will be free on Nov. 11, but other signs — such as no parking zones and accessible parking spaces — are still in effect.

Solid waste collection

There will be no municipal garbage, organics or recyclables collection on Remembrance Day. Those scheduled for pick-up on Friday will have collection on Saturday instead.

Customer Contact Centres

The 311 contact centres will be operating regular hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person access to municipal services will be closed though.

Remembrance Day ceremonies

The Royal Canadian Legion will be hosting several ceremonies in the province.

They include: