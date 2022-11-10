Remembrance Day in Halifax: Where to find ceremonies, and what’s open, closed

Remembrance Day is on Friday, and most businesses will be closed as people take part in ceremonies to pay tribute to those who have served and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
The holiday has its own legislation in Nova Scotia, which prohibits some businesses from operating on Nov. 11.
A list of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Halifax follows the list of closures.
Grocery stores, retail
Under the Remembrance Day Act, many businesses will be closed, including most grocery stores, all NSLC outlets, big box stores, and malls.
Halifax Transit and ferry
Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules.
The municipality is offering free transit to all veterans and military personnel, as well as their accompanying family members.
On Nov. 11, those who wish to use the free transit service are asked to be in uniform or display their military identification when boarding.
Halifax Transit will also pull their buses over at 11 a.m. to pause for three minutes of silence.
Parking
On-street parking will be free on Nov. 11, but other signs — such as no parking zones and accessible parking spaces — are still in effect.
Solid waste collection
There will be no municipal garbage, organics or recyclables collection on Remembrance Day. Those scheduled for pick-up on Friday will have collection on Saturday instead.
Customer Contact Centres
The 311 contact centres will be operating regular hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In-person access to municipal services will be closed though.
Remembrance Day ceremonies
The Royal Canadian Legion will be hosting several ceremonies in the province.
They include:
- Grand Parade Square in downtown Halifax – The public is asked to be at the square by 10:30 a.m. Cenotaph sentries will take post at 10:45 a.m.
- Sackville Heritage Park Cenotaph – The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. from the Cobequid Road Transit Terminal to the cenotaph. The ceremony begins at 10:55 a.m.
- Cole Harbour Place – The parade will begin from Cole Harbour High School at 10:30 a.m. and proceed down Forest Hills Parkway.
- MacDonald Memorial Legion in Lakeside, N.S. – Doors for the ceremony open at 10 a.m. Seating is limited and there will be a small lunch to follow.
- Enfield Legion – Form up at the Enfield Legion at 10:30 a.m. and parade to the local cenotaph. Refreshments and fellowship to follow at the legion.
- Elmsdale Cenotaph – The intersection will be closed for the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
- St. Margaret’s Bay Legion Branch – The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. with a parade from Seabright Firehall to the legion. Refreshments to follow.
- Uniacke & District Legion – A parade will form up at the cenotaph at 10:45 a.m., and the service begins at 10:50 a.m. Entertainment and refreshments to follow.
