Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day: Ceremonies to be held across Canada as COVID curbs eased

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2022 6:21 am
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian refugees think of loved ones overseas ahead of Remembrance Day'
Ukrainian refugees think of loved ones overseas ahead of Remembrance Day
WATCH: Ukrainian refugees think of loved ones overseas ahead of Remembrance Day

Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country Friday to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.

This year will mark a full return to normalcy, including at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, after COVID-19 forced various changes to remembrance ceremonies over the past two years.

Read more: Many military veterans struggle in silence

Masks and social distancing are no longer required, and the traditional veterans’ parade will return to the national ceremony, which starts at around 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will run about an hour.

Dignitaries at the national ceremony will include Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who is Canada’s commander-in-chief, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be absent as he flies to an international summit in Cambodia.

Story continues below advertisement

The government will instead be represented in Ottawa by Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

Click to play video: 'Remembering the forgotten fallen: honouring Indigenous Veterans Day'
Remembering the forgotten fallen: honouring Indigenous Veterans Day

The return of the veterans’ parade and Trudeau’s absence won’t be the only noticeable difference between this year’s national Remembrance Day ceremony and recent iterations.

Trending Now

The Legion also plans to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth and the 80th anniversary of the raid on Dieppe.

Read more: Canadian War Museum acquires more Victoria Crosses awarded to WWI soldiers

A special wreath dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be laid at the foot of the National War Memorial before the ceremony begins.

The ceremony will also feature a special Red Ensign flag that was reportedly carried by one of the nearly 5,000 Canadian soldiers who participated in the ill-fated raid on the French port of Dieppe on Aug. 19, 1942. The flag was later donated to the Royal Canadian Legion.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s ceremony follows several demonstrations and rallies at the National War Memorial since the “Freedom Convoy” in February, when thousands of protesters opposed to vaccines, pandemic restrictions and the Liberal government congregated in Ottawa.

Remembrance DayCanada NewsCanadian VeteransCanada MilitaryNational War MemorialRemembrance Day CeremoniesRemembrance Day 2022Veterans ParadeCanada veterans parade
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers