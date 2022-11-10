Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 6:35 pm
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office, in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan said on Thursday it had invested a total of US$95 million to the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. View image in full screen
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office, in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan said on Thursday it had invested a total of US$95 million to the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.

Rival exchange platform Binance pulled out of a deal to purchase FTX due to significant concerns, sending cryptocurrency prices falling, with Bitcoin sinking to a two-year low.

FTX is now being investigated for potential securities violations.

Read more: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan earned 11.1% return in 2021

OTPP says it invested in FTX’s international and U.S. arms through its Teachers’ Venture Growth platform so it could gain small-scale exposure to this emerging area.

Trending Now

It says any financial loss on its investment in FTX will have limited impact on the pension plan because the investment represents less than 0.05 per cent of its total net assets.

Story continues below advertisement

Customers were fleeing FTX after concerns arose that it might not have sufficient capital.

Pensionontario teachers pension planbinanceftx tradingOTPPontario teacher's pension plan ftx tradingontario teachers pension plan tradingteachers' pension
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers