Canada

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan earned 11.1% return in 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2022 3:51 pm
Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. View image in full screen
Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO — The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan earned a total-fund net return of 11.1 per cent last year as its net assets grew to $241.6 billion.

The pension fund manager says the result topped its benchmark which came in at 8.8 per cent for 2021 and the fund’s return of 8.6 per cent in 2020.

Ontario Teachers’ says its public equity investments gained 9.0 per cent, while its private equity holdings rose 29.0 per cent. The fund’s fixed income holdings, which include bonds and real-rate products, lost 6.3 per cent.

Read more: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan sets targets to hit net zero greenhouse gas emissions

Inflation sensitive investments gained 11.4 per cent and its real assets, which include real estate and infrastructure investments, rose 5.4 per cent.

Innovation investments rose 39.0 per cent, while credit investments gained 3.5 per cent.

Ontario Teachers’ says the pension plan was fully funded as at Jan. 1, with a $17.2-billion preliminary funding surplus.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
