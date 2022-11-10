Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Parking ban on major Edmonton roads to end Friday morning

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 10, 2022 6:34 pm
A seasonal parking ban sign in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A seasonal parking ban sign in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Global News

The City of Edmonton said major roads are mostly clear of snow and the Phase 1 parking ban will be lifted on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.

Snow clearing is 90 per cent finished on freeways, arterial roadways and business districts and the remaining work will be finished overnight Thursday.

The city said snow-clearing work will continue on Priority 2 streets until Saturday morning.

Read more: City of Edmonton says more equipment, better service coming to snow removal this season

Edmonton’s first parking ban of the season was put into place Tuesday after the city received up to 15 cm of snow in about a week.

Trending Now

In previous seasons, the city has relied on education rather than enforcement when it comes to seasonal parking bans. This year, the city said it will rely on enforcement, committing to ticketing and towing vehicles not obeying seasonal parking bans. Currently, drivers could be fined $100 for infractions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel announces retirement

“We thank Edmontonians for their support in moving their vehicles, which allowed our crews to effectively and efficiently clear the roadways,” said Val Dacyk, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations at the city.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton declares Phase 1 parking ban after snowfall'
Edmonton declares Phase 1 parking ban after snowfall
Edmonton weatherCity of EdmontonSnow ClearingParking BanEdmonton SnowEdmonton snow clearingEdmonton seasonal parking ban
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers