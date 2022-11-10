Parking ban on major Edmonton roads to end Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton said major roads are mostly clear of snow and the Phase 1 parking ban will be lifted on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.

Snow clearing is 90 per cent finished on freeways, arterial roadways and business districts and the remaining work will be finished overnight Thursday.

The city said snow-clearing work will continue on Priority 2 streets until Saturday morning.

Edmonton’s first parking ban of the season was put into place Tuesday after the city received up to 15 cm of snow in about a week.

In previous seasons, the city has relied on education rather than enforcement when it comes to seasonal parking bans. This year, the city said it will rely on enforcement, committing to ticketing and towing vehicles not obeying seasonal parking bans. Currently, drivers could be fined $100 for infractions.



“We thank Edmontonians for their support in moving their vehicles, which allowed our crews to effectively and efficiently clear the roadways,” said Val Dacyk, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations at the city.