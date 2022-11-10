Menu

Features

Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel announces retirement

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel announces retirement'
Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel announces retirement
WATCH ABOVE: Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel made a major announcement during Global News Morning on Thursday. Sobel will retire at the end of the year after more than ........ years with Global Edmonton.

After 25 years with Global Edmonton, weather specialist and co-host of Global News Morning Mike Sobel has announced his retirement.

Sobel made the announcement during Global News Morning Edmonton on Thursday.

“After 43 years in the industry, I have decided that now is the time to move on,” Sobel said.

“It sounds cliché, but it is very difficult to walk away from a job that never really felt like one. But I want to spend more time with my family and put a few more kilometres on my bike. Thank you to the viewers who have supported me over the years. Working at Global Edmonton has been a dream come true and I am extremely fortunate to have worked with some of the best people in the business.”

To say Sobel has had a few memorable moments on Global News Morning is an understatement. I’m sure viewers all remember the time Sobel went viral after an interaction with a dog named Ripple.

“Mike is a media legend in this city,” said Jim Haskins, Global Edmonton news director and station manager.

“He has done everything there is to do in radio and television. His versatility has enabled him to stay on top of his game for over a quarter century here at Global Edmonton. We thank Mike for being such a great team member and station ambassador. We will miss him a ton.”

Global News Morning viewers aren’t rid of Sobel just yet. He will be with Global Edmonton until the end of the year.

Sobel’s last day with Global Edmonton will be Dec. 23.

