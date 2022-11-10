Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police seized $14K of drugs in downtown arrest of wanted man

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 10, 2022 6:08 pm
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
It was around 5 p.m. when officers walking near Dundas and Elizabeth streets spotted a man who they believed to be wanted for a number of outstanding warrants. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say officers seized just over $14,000 worth of suspected drugs during the arrest of a wanted man in the city’s downtown on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the London Police Service’s foot patrol were walking near Dundas and Elizabeth streets around 5 p.m. when they spotted a man who they believed to be wanted for a number of outstanding warrants, police said.

Upon confirming the man’s identity, police arrested him.

Read more: One dead, 4 in hospital following crash south of Brantford, Ont.: OPP

During a search of the man, police found 183 8-mg pills of suspected Dilaudid valued at $3,660, 27g of suspected fentanyl valued at $8,100, and 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine valued at $2,310.

Trending Now

Police say officers also found a digital scale and about $668 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

A 50-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s most wanted man is from B.C.'
Canada’s most wanted man is from B.C.
OntarioLondonFentanylDrugsDrug TraffickingLondon Police ServiceMethamphetamineDrugfoot patrolDilaudid
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers