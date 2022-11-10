London, Ont. police seized $14K of drugs in downtown arrest of wanted man

Police in London, Ont., say officers seized just over $14,000 worth of suspected drugs during the arrest of a wanted man in the city’s downtown on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the London Police Service’s foot patrol were walking near Dundas and Elizabeth streets around 5 p.m. when they spotted a man who they believed to be wanted for a number of outstanding warrants, police said.
Upon confirming the man’s identity, police arrested him.
Read more: One dead, 4 in hospital following crash south of Brantford, Ont.: OPP
During a search of the man, police found 183 8-mg pills of suspected Dilaudid valued at $3,660, 27g of suspected fentanyl valued at $8,100, and 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine valued at $2,310.
Police say officers also found a digital scale and about $668 in cash.
A 50-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused made his first court appearance on Thursday.
Comments