One dead, 4 in hospital following crash south of Brantford, Ont.: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person is dead and four others, including a child, have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision south of Brantford, Ont., on Thursday.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to a crash on Highway 24 just northwest of Waterford in Norfolk County, OPP said.

Police say, “it was determined that a Sports Utility Vehicle and a motor vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 7 of Townsend.”

Following the crash, a child and two adults from the SUV were transported to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A passenger from the other vehicle involved was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital to be treated for serious injuries, while the driver of that vehicle suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and OPP are investigating.

In the meantime, police say Highway 24 will be closed between Windham Road 6 and Windham Road 7 until at least 9:30 p.m. Thursday.