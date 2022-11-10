Menu

Canada

Quebec man faces murder charge three years after fatal head-on highway crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 4:37 pm
Quebec provincial police say the man was arrested at his home Wednesday. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police say the man was arrested at his home Wednesday. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after a head-on highway collision killed another man more than three years ago.

Jano Vincent, 33, was arrested at his home in St-Polycarpe, Que., on Wednesday.

The fatal crash occurred on Oct. 6, 2019, on Highway 50 near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, in the province’s Laurentians region.

Police say Vincent was one of the drivers involved in the collision and allegedly made a manoeuvre that led to the death of a 59-year-old man from Mirabel, Que.

The accused was expected to appear at the courthouse in St-Jérôme, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal.

At the time of the crash, provincial police said a pickup truck travelling eastbound swerved from its lane and slammed into a recreational vehicle just before 1 p.m. on a Sunday.

The Mirabel man driving the RV was declared dead in hospital while the other driver had to be cut free from the truck in critical condition.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

