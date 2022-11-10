Quebec man faces murder charge three years after fatal head-on highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after a head-on highway collision killed another man more than three years ago.

Jano Vincent, 33, was arrested at his home in St-Polycarpe, Que., on Wednesday.

The fatal crash occurred on Oct. 6, 2019, on Highway 50 near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, in the province’s Laurentians region.

Police say Vincent was one of the drivers involved in the collision and allegedly made a manoeuvre that led to the death of a 59-year-old man from Mirabel, Que.

The accused was expected to appear at the courthouse in St-Jérôme, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal.

At the time of the crash, provincial police said a pickup truck travelling eastbound swerved from its lane and slammed into a recreational vehicle just before 1 p.m. on a Sunday.

The Mirabel man driving the RV was declared dead in hospital while the other driver had to be cut free from the truck in critical condition.