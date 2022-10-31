Quebec asks drivers for ‘Plan B’ as major Montreal tunnel lane closures begin

Send this page to someone via email

“What’s your Plan B?” That’s the question the Quebec government is asking drivers as a major tunnel in Montreal is now partially closed for the next three years.

The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, which serves about 120,000 commuters on a daily basis, is half operational as massive repair work gets underway. Two lanes remain open towards Montreal and one lane remains reserved for those heading south to the suburbs.

The 55-year-old link is only expected to reopen fully at the end of 2025 ⁠— and will make for a tough drive until the roadwork is over.

Geneviève Guilbault, the province’s newly-appointed transport minister, urges motorists to opt for public transit amid heavier traffic.

“This will be a huge challenge,” she said about the closure while touring the La Fontaine tunnel last week.

The province has launched a publicity campaign to promote alternatives to driving alone, such as the Montreal Metro, carpooling and even water taxis.

Mitigation measures include more departure times for bus users and ramped-up service on the Metro’s yellow line. A full list of ideas to beat the traffic can be found on the government’s website.

Élyse Bodineau decided to take the bus on the first day of the lane closures. She said she would rather “save time and be able to read a book on the bus instead of being stuck in traffic.”

“We have to be positive,” she said.

‘Real test’ coming

Gilles Payer, spokesperson for the Transport Ministry, said fewer drivers tend to be on the road on Mondays and Fridays in general, so it will take at least two weeks to see the real impact of the closure on traffic.

“The real test will be Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said.

Commuters will “try different options” in the coming days and eventually pick the solution that works best for them, he added.

Dès aujourd’hui, le Tunnel Louis H. La Fontaine voit la moitié de ses voies fermées pour procéder à des travaux majeurs de réfection d’une durée de 3 ans. Les automobilistes sont invités à faire preuve de patience et de prudence car un flot de circulation abondant est à prévoir. pic.twitter.com/ykABwqFIGz — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) October 31, 2022

Quebec provincial police also took to social media Monday with a message for tunnel users, urging them to “exercise patience and caution as heavy traffic is expected.”

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said police officers will be closely monitoring the tunnel and nearby bridges.

“We’re going to intervene in case of major collisions but also in case of people not respecting the traffic safety code,” she said.

⁠— with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines, Amanda Jelowicki, Olivia O’Malley and Elizabeth Zogalis