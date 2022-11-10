Crown grants bail for Saskatoon woman charged with manslaughter

Send this page to someone via email

Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, was released on a $5,000 cash bond Thursday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

She’s charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a 23-year-old woman at a Saskatoon nightclub around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

The Crown and defence jointly agreed to her release.

“In this particular case, the assessment was quite clear on all three grounds it was a release,” says Frank Impey, a senior Crown prosecutor with the Ministry of Justice.

“Confidence in the administration of justice. The secondary ground is whether or not the public will be in danger with respect to further offending or interference with the administration of justice. The primary ground is simply whether or not this person will show up in court,” says Impey.

Theriault-Fisher appeared in court by video from Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

Conditions of her release include reporting to a probation officer, taking assessments for addictions programs and personal counselling as directed, and adhering to a curfew.

She is not allowed to have any contact with the family of the victim or potential witnesses, including over social media.

She is also not permitted to consume alcohol under any circumstance and is only allowed to have it in her possession under specific instances.

“If her job requires her to possess alcohol then she’s allowed to,” says Impey.

Saskatoon police say they received a call to Lit Nightclub located above Crazy Cactus in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South about a woman suffering from a serious injury. Officers found a 23-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries upon arrival. She was then pronounced dead.

“Paige certainly had no intention of this ever happening and so her heart and sympathy’s go out to the family of the deceased,” says Theriault-Fisher’s defence attorney, Regina lawyer Sharon Fox. “She’s certainly traumatized. This is an event that is going to affect two families going forward for the rest of their lives.

“No family ever expects to have to bury a child, and this is an unfortunate tragedy.”

Theriault-Fisher was originally charged with second-degree murder, before police downgraded the charge to manslaughter.

“I can say without a shadow of a doubt that the police made the correct decision. The circumstances do not warrant a charge of murder,” says Impey.

Fox says her client is confident in her defence.

“We’re confident as this matter proceeds that the facts will demonstrate that this was an act of self-defence that resulted in an unfortunate tragedy.”

Theriault-Fisher is scheduled back in court Dec. 15.