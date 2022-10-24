Woman charged with manslaughter following assault in northeast Calgary

See more sharing options

Calgary police have charged a woman with manslaughter following a suspicious death in the community of Rundle.

Just after midnight on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of Rundleson Way N.E. for reports of an assault.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who appeared to be severely injured and, despite life-saving efforts, the man died of his injuries at the scene.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit believes the man’s death is the result of a fatal assault.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

CPS charged 18-year-old Alexis Ronnie Jerry with manslaughter. Jerry is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.