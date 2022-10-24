Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman charged with manslaughter following assault in northeast Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 6:34 pm
Calgary Police are investigating a suspicious death after an early morning assault in the northeast community of Rundle. View image in full screen
Calgary Police are investigating a suspicious death after an early morning assault in the northeast community of Rundle. Global News

Calgary police have charged a woman with manslaughter following a suspicious death in the community of Rundle.

Just after midnight on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of Rundleson Way N.E. for reports of an assault.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who appeared to be severely injured and, despite life-saving efforts, the man died of his injuries at the scene.

Read more: One man dead after assault in northeast Calgary

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit believes the man’s death is the result of a fatal assault.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

CPS charged 18-year-old Alexis Ronnie Jerry with manslaughter. Jerry is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

