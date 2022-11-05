Menu

Crime

Police respond to early morning homicide in Saskatoon

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 5, 2022 12:59 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
On November 5, 2022 at 2:41 AM police attended to a business in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South for a report of a female suffering from a serious injury. File / Global News

A 22-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after an early morning homicide in Saskatoon, Sask.

On Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:41 a.m., police went to a business on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South, after receiving a report of a female suffering from serious injuries.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old female with life-threatening injuries, and she died shortly after.

Police then arrested the female suspect. The investigation found the two individuals knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

