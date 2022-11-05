Regina police investigating death of man in car accident

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating the death of a male in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, Nov, 4, 2022.

Around 11:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a male driver in medical distress. Police then made their way to the 1200 block of North Albert Street, located just north of the Highway 11 entrance.

Shortly after the initial call, police were notified by a driver that came across the incident that a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

Police and EMS arrived shortly after, where the driver, a 59-year-old male, was pronounced dead by EMS. Next of kin have been made aware.

At this early stage of investigation, police are working with the coroner to understand the nature of the death, which is not believed to be criminal at this time.

