Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day 2022: Global BC special broadcast ‘Remembers’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 2:41 pm
Remembrance Day View image in full screen
Vancouver's Remembrance Day ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. PT on Global BC and BC1. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press file photo

Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in downtown Vancouver on Friday and thousands of people are expected to attend and pay their respects.

Global BC’s special broadcast, B.C. remembers, will air the special starting at 10:30 a.m. PT on Global BC and BC1.

The special will be hosted by Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui. It will also be live-streamed above, on the Global BC Facebook page and the Global News YouTube account.

Click to play video: 'Chinese Canadian youth pay tribute to veterans in Vancouver’s Chinatown'
Chinese Canadian youth pay tribute to veterans in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Read more: Canadian War Museum acquires more Victoria Crosses awarded to WWI soldiers

Story continues below advertisement

The Remembrance Day service, held at Victory Square, is the oldest continuing and annual ceremony in Vancouver, according to the city.

Trending Now

It first started in 1924 and is organized by the Vancouver Remembrance Day Committee, a civic volunteer group.

The solemn ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the fly-past, the change of the guard, the wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, military units, cadets, police, brass bands, and pipes and drums, and is befitting for the many tearful private moments of remembrance.

Every year more than 15,000 participants and citizens attend the ceremony, says the city.

Click to play video: 'Remembering Canada’s ‘forgotten battle’'
Remembering Canada’s ‘forgotten battle’

Aside from the event in downtown Vancouver, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held around the province.

This story will be updated during the ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. 

Advertisement
Remembrance Day VancouverRemebrance DayRemembrance Day 2022BC RemembersRemembrance Day Global NewsBC remembers 2022Remembrance Day 2022 liveRemembrance Day 2022 live coverageRemembrance Day liveRemembrance Day live coverage
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers