Remembrance Day 2022: Global BC special broadcast ‘Remembers’

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in downtown Vancouver on Friday and thousands of people are expected to attend and pay their respects.

Global BC’s special broadcast, B.C. remembers, will air the special starting at 10:30 a.m. PT on Global BC and BC1.

The special will be hosted by Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui. It will also be live-streamed above, on the Global BC Facebook page and the Global News YouTube account.

The Remembrance Day service, held at Victory Square, is the oldest continuing and annual ceremony in Vancouver, according to the city.

It first started in 1924 and is organized by the Vancouver Remembrance Day Committee, a civic volunteer group.

The solemn ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the fly-past, the change of the guard, the wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, military units, cadets, police, brass bands, and pipes and drums, and is befitting for the many tearful private moments of remembrance.

Every year more than 15,000 participants and citizens attend the ceremony, says the city.

Aside from the event in downtown Vancouver, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held around the province.

This story will be updated during the ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11.