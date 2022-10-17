Indigenous war hero honoured on Canada Post stamp

Send this page to someone via email

One of Canada’s most decorated Indigenous war veterans from Manitoba is being honoured on a new stamp issued by Canada Post.

Sergeant Tommy Prince was awarded 11 medals for his time in the Second World War and Korean War including the Military Medal and the Silver Star.

Prince, born on St. Peter’s Reserve into the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, was known for his marksmanship, stealth and tracking skills.

READ MORE: Tommy Prince honoured in Winnipeg

After the Second World War, he served as VP of the Manitoba Indian Association, advocating for the abolition of the Indian Act and for the government to respect existing treaties.

The stamp features a photo of Prince in his Korean War uniform and northern lights in the background which represent the sky above the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

The stamps are available for pre-order at canadapost.ca and will be made available for purchase at post offices starting October 28.