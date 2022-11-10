B.C. government, City of Abbotsford and Sumas First Nation to provide update on flood recovery

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government, the City of Abbotsford, and the Sumas First Nation will provide an update on the flood recovery work done in the Abbotsford and Sumas Valley Thursday.

It’s been nearly a year since the historic flooding event that saw waters from the Nooksack River flood Abbotsford and the surrounding area in the Sumas Prairie.

The disaster, which began on Nov. 14, 2021, saw days of intense rainfall, resulting in floodwaters closing the Trans-Canada Highway, swamping farms and killing thousands of livestock animals.

More than 3,300 residents were forced from their homes.

Since the floods, the City of Abbotsford has been developing a long-term flood mitigation plan for the Sumas Prairie.

At 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver will provide an update on those efforts.

