Canada

B.C. government, City of Abbotsford and Sumas First Nation to provide update on flood recovery

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 10:22 am
A farm submerged by flood waters caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured in the Sumas Prairies near Chilliwack, B.C., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
A farm submerged by floodwaters caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured in the Sumas Prairies near Chilliwack, B.C., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The B.C. government, the City of Abbotsford, and the Sumas First Nation will provide an update on the flood recovery work done in the Abbotsford and Sumas Valley Thursday.

It’s been nearly a year since the historic flooding event that saw waters from the Nooksack River flood Abbotsford and the surrounding area in the Sumas Prairie.

Read more: Highway 8 fully reopens almost one year after atmospheric rivers washed away sections

The disaster, which began on Nov. 14, 2021, saw days of intense rainfall, resulting in floodwaters closing the Trans-Canada Highway, swamping farms and killing thousands of livestock animals.

More than 3,300 residents were forced from their homes.

Read more: B.C. agriculture minister says sector is recovering well on flooding anniversary

Since the floods, the City of Abbotsford has been developing a long-term flood mitigation plan for the Sumas Prairie.

At 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver will provide an update on those efforts.

Production levels up for flood-affected Abbotsford farms

—More to come.

AbbotsfordBCBC governmentBC FloodingMike FarnworthSumas PrairieAbbotsford floodingB.C. governmentAbbotsford BCSumasCity Of AbbotsfordSumas First NationSumas ValleyBC flooding recovery
