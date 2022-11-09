Highway 8 fully reopens almost one year after atmospheric rivers washed away sections

Send this page to someone via email

Almost a year after a series of atmospheric rivers hit B.C. and washed away major sections of Highway 8 from Merritt to Spences Bridge, the highway is now open again.

“We have restored connectivity to residents, Indigenous communities; local industry will benefit to get materials to and from their places of employment,” Transportation Minister Rob Flemming said at a press conference Wednesday.

“It is a very important milestone for our province. It’s welcome news for people who live and work along this important highway corridor and it has been with no shortage of effort to get us to that point.”

Heavy rainfall in November 2021 damaged several highways in southern B.C., including Highway 1 and Highway 8, which saw extensive closures due to catastrophic flood damage.

In all, 25 washed-out sections on Highway 8 totalled nine kilometres in length, along with three bridge structures.

In September, the Ministry of Transportation announced the highway had been reconnected but was only open to local traffic.

“From the first day of the atmospheric river, people have gone above and beyond to help us to reach this important milestone,” Fleming added. “We all owe a huge debt of gratitude for the impressive work that crews and staff have done to reconnect the people and communities along Highway 8.”

While temporary repairs are complete, the highway remains an active construction zone, Fleming said. Crews continue to install roadside barriers, place riprap (large rocks) to stabilize road embankments and process rock to undertake permanent repairs along the corridor.

Some sections of the highway have reduced speed limits and different surface materials, including sections of gravel road, making the highway unsuitable for motorcycles, Fleming said. Ongoing construction will lead to delays and intermittent closures.

Fleming also wanted to remind people that if the Coquihalla Highway or Highway 1 is closed for any reason, Highway 8 would not be a reasonable substitute.