Where to pay your respects in Manitoba on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to pay your respects on Remembrance Day?

Manitoba is home to a number of public ceremonies and services Nov. 11 for those who want to remember soldiers who fought for their country.

Among the events that will be held in Winnipeg are those at the RBC Convention Centre (375 York Ave.), Minto Armouries (969 St. Matthews Ave.), Vimy Ridge Memorial Park (821 Preston Ave.), Bruce Park (1966 Portage Ave.), HMCS Chippewa (1 Navy Way) and Valour Road at Sargent Avenue.

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the month, day and time in 1918 when the First World War ceased hostilities, Canadians pause to observe two minutes of silence to honour the Fallen, and recognize the sacrifices or servicemen and women.https://t.co/PfBwMsphM2 pic.twitter.com/YxKRDWPLN3 — The Royal Canadian Legion (@RoyalCdnLegion) November 10, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Royal Canadian Legion, there are more than a dozen Legion services listed across the province for 2022, including:

Norwood/St. Boniface Branch (134 Marion St., Winnipeg)

(134 Marion St., Winnipeg) Oak Park High School (820 Charleswood Rd., Winnipeg)

(820 Charleswood Rd., Winnipeg) Transcona Branch 7 (117 Regent Ave. E., Winnipeg)

(117 Regent Ave. E., Winnipeg) Winnipeg South Osborne Branch 252 (426 Osborne St., Winnipeg)

(426 Osborne St., Winnipeg) Birtle Anglican Church and Cenotaph (684 Vine St., Birtle)

(684 Vine St., Birtle) Carberry Memorial Hall (224 Second Ave., Carberry)

(224 Second Ave., Carberry) Carman Community Hall (60 1st Ave. N.W., Carman)

(60 1st Ave. N.W., Carman) Clanwilliam Cenotaph (74 1st Ave., Clanwilliam)

(74 1st Ave., Clanwilliam) Erickson Legion Hall (30 1st St. S.W., Erickson)

(30 1st St. S.W., Erickson) Eriksdale Legion 140 (1st Ave., Eriksdale)

(1st Ave., Eriksdale) Minnedosa Community Conference Centre (60 Main St. N., Minnedosa)

(60 Main St. N., Minnedosa) Stride Place (Island Park, Portage la Prairie)

(Island Park, Portage la Prairie) Roblin Community Centre (55 – 6th Ave. N.E./Veteran’s Way, Roblin)

(55 – 6th Ave. N.E./Veteran’s Way, Roblin) George P. Buzeliuk Centre (106 Shell River Ave. S., Russell)

(106 Shell River Ave. S., Russell) Selkirk Recreation Complex (180 Easton Dr., Selkirk)

(180 Easton Dr., Selkirk) Royal Canadian Legion Branch 248 (120 Argyle St., Woodlands)

Annual Remembrance Day Service to take place Friday November 11th. Doors open at 9:30 am. Public is requested to be seated by 10:30 am. The service will begin at 10:40 am.#RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/m0IgfPbxb9 — RBC Conv Centre Wpg (@RBCConvCtreWpg) November 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

There are, of course, countless other remembrance ceremonies taking place at schools, churches, community halls, legions, parks and other facilities across the province.

Remembrance Day, which falls on Nov. 11 each year in Canada and other Commonwealth nations, is a tradition started by King George V in 1919 and originally known as Armistice Day.

It marks the end of hostilities in the First World War, which formally ended with the signing of an armistice on ‘at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month’ in 1918.