Where to pay your respects in Manitoba on Remembrance Day

Looking to pay your respects on Remembrance Day?
Manitoba is home to a number of public ceremonies and services Nov. 11 for those who want to remember soldiers who fought for their country.
Among the events that will be held in Winnipeg are those at the RBC Convention Centre (375 York Ave.), Minto Armouries (969 St. Matthews Ave.), Vimy Ridge Memorial Park (821 Preston Ave.), Bruce Park (1966 Portage Ave.), HMCS Chippewa (1 Navy Way) and Valour Road at Sargent Avenue.
According to the Royal Canadian Legion, there are more than a dozen Legion services listed across the province for 2022, including:
- Norwood/St. Boniface Branch (134 Marion St., Winnipeg)
- Oak Park High School (820 Charleswood Rd., Winnipeg)
- Transcona Branch 7 (117 Regent Ave. E., Winnipeg)
- Winnipeg South Osborne Branch 252 (426 Osborne St., Winnipeg)
- Birtle Anglican Church and Cenotaph (684 Vine St., Birtle)
- Carberry Memorial Hall (224 Second Ave., Carberry)
- Carman Community Hall (60 1st Ave. N.W., Carman)
- Clanwilliam Cenotaph (74 1st Ave., Clanwilliam)
- Erickson Legion Hall (30 1st St. S.W., Erickson)
- Eriksdale Legion 140 (1st Ave., Eriksdale)
- Minnedosa Community Conference Centre (60 Main St. N., Minnedosa)
- Stride Place (Island Park, Portage la Prairie)
- Roblin Community Centre (55 – 6th Ave. N.E./Veteran’s Way, Roblin)
- George P. Buzeliuk Centre (106 Shell River Ave. S., Russell)
- Selkirk Recreation Complex (180 Easton Dr., Selkirk)
- Royal Canadian Legion Branch 248 (120 Argyle St., Woodlands)
There are, of course, countless other remembrance ceremonies taking place at schools, churches, community halls, legions, parks and other facilities across the province.
Remembrance Day, which falls on Nov. 11 each year in Canada and other Commonwealth nations, is a tradition started by King George V in 1919 and originally known as Armistice Day.
It marks the end of hostilities in the First World War, which formally ended with the signing of an armistice on ‘at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month’ in 1918.
