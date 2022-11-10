Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba’s Ukrainian community holding first Remembrance Day close to heart

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 10:24 pm
Manitoba's Ukrainian community is thinking of their loved ones overseas ahead of a day of remembrance when Canadians are honouring fallen soldiers and veterans. Students at Ralph Brown School experience a different kind of Remembrance Day assembly on Nov. 10, 2022, one that also acknowledges the many families affected by the war in Ukraine.
Manitoba's Ukrainian community is thinking of their loved ones overseas ahead of a day of remembrance when Canadians are honouring fallen soldiers and veterans. Students at Ralph Brown School experience a different kind of Remembrance Day assembly on Nov. 10, 2022, one that also acknowledges the many families affected by the war in Ukraine. Ralph Brown School / Supplied

Liudmyla Faradzheva looks at photos of her son each day and messages him whenever they have a chance.

Originally from Odesa, Faradzheva hasn’t seen her 21-year-old in more than a year. He’s back home in Ukraine fighting for their country.

Faradzhava says she’s touched to see Canadians wear poppies, reminding younger generations about the fallen soldiers and veterans who sacrificed so much for them to enjoy a relatively good and free life.

“You can sleep in your bed, calm, all night without the sounds (of) alarm(s), like you must run somewhere (and) hide,” Faradzheva, who arrived in Manitoba four months ago, told Global News on Thursday.

Read more: Where to pay your respects in Manitoba on Remembrance Day

This year, Remembrance Day highlights a painful reality the Ukrainian community has been experiencing for nearly nine months.

Story continues below advertisement

Refugee Lesia Yaroshenko sees how the Ukrainian children at Winnipeg’s Chief Peguis Junior High, where she works, are holding their first Remembrance Day on Canadian soil close to heart.

“For them, the war and those who are in the military service, it’s not something from the past and from faraway lands and from the TV screen. For them, it’s their personal story,” Yaroshenko said.

“Those pictures remind us of what we see every day in the news from Ukraine and what we receive from our friends and relatives from Ukraine, so it really hurts.”

Trending Now

This year, Ralph Brown School, an English-Ukrainian bilingual school in Winnipeg, incorporated Ukrainian music into its annual Remembrance Day assembly, along with references to a book called My Name is Not Refugee by Kate Milner.

“We were very mindful of how we were planning it with our Ukrainian families,” principal Trevor MacVicar told Global News.

“We were very mindful not to include images of airplanes and the bombs,” he said, adding he hoped students found the ceremony meaningful.

“If we don’t talk about it, we don’t understand it, and if we don’t understand it, it’s a scary thing.”

Ukraine observes Defenders Day on Oct. 14 — a public holiday since 2015 that honours members of the Ukrainian armed forces — along with Victory Day in May, which commemorates the end of the Second World War.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ukrainian mother of two arrives in Winnipeg: ‘I hope to find our peaceful home here’

For Yaroshenko, Russia’s invasion into Ukraine felt like a remote possibility until it happened in February.

As people all over the world feel the effects of the war, she wants Canadians to realize how connected they all are.

“What I want people to think about is being grateful for every day of the peace and freedom, not to take it for granted,” she said.

The poppies pinned close to people’s hearts remind Yaroshenko of her husband still overseas serving in the Ukrainian armed forces.

“I’m hoping he joins us here.”

— with files from Drew Stremick

Click to play video: 'Remembering the forgotten fallen: honouring Indigenous Veterans Day'
Remembering the forgotten fallen: honouring Indigenous Veterans Day
UkraineManitobaRemembrance DayPoppiesVictory DayDefenders DayLesia YaroshenkoLiudmyla FaradzhavaManitoba's Ukrainian community on Remembrance Day
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers