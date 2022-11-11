New generation takes up Field of Crosses preparation ahead of Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

A new batch of volunteers is taking up the torch when it comes to setting up the Field of Crosses tribute along Calgary’s Memorial Drive.

For more than a decade, a dedicated group of veterans has been doing the grueling work of marking and drilling bases into the ground for each cross.

“It isn’t easy,” admits John Sereda with the Ypres 3 CAV motorcycle unit. “When we first started there were about 500 crosses but that was 15 years ago and since then it’s grown to over 3,600 bases.”

The crosses are displayed annually in November to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in service.

The touching tribute is a labour of love for dozens of Canadian Army Veterans (CAV) who have dedicated their time over the years.

“Our CAV unit just grabbed onto it and it’s been our baby,” Sereda said. “Calgary’s great for volunteers and we’ve had fantastic volunteers to help us.”

View image in full screen Field of Crosses, Memorial Drive in Calgary, November 2022. Global News

However, Sereda admits that even with help from volunteers, the growing number of crosses and the work involved in marking and drilling the bases into the ground is putting a strain on the aging veterans.

“It’s brutal and the median age of the CAV members that do this is about 60-plus years,” Sereda explained. “This field that we’re on is an old car lot and we have to drill holes through the concrete.”

“It doesn’t seem to matter how many years we do this, we can’t seem to find the old holes.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It doesn't seem to matter how many years we do this, we can't seem to find the old holes."

Thankfully for the veterans, reinforcements have arrived in the form of dozens of Calgary Police Service (CPS) members who have been mentored by the veterans over the last couple of years and have now embraced the task of setting up the crosses.

“They’re great to work with,” CPS Sgt. Jordan Nolan said. “They’re a fantastic group who are really dedicated and committed to this cause.”

View image in full screen Field of Crosses, Memorial Drive in Calgary, November 2022.

Nolan said he began volunteering with the Field of Crosses several years ago in order to honour those he served with overseas in Afghanistan. He said at first it was difficult for him to visit the tribute.

“It was very emotional for me to come here because I have some friends on these crosses,” Nolan said. “But, over time, I realized this isn’t about me; it’s about remembering them and the sacrifice they made.”

Ypres 3 CAV motorcycle unit member, Louise Walker, who also works with the Field of Crosses, believes it’s crucial the veterans’ knowledge is passed down to the next generation.

“It’s hard for us to let go a little bit,” Walker said. “But, also knowing we have a great group who’s going to take it on and take it to the future, that’s really important to all of us.”

Nolan said the CPS volunteers have already received a crucial bit of advice from their mentors when setting up the crosses this year.

“The first lines need to be straight or the rest of the field goes crooked,” he said with a smile. “So it takes a bit of work.”

Sereda said the veterans’ motorcycle unit will continue to volunteer in the Field of Crosses in some capacity but he’s satisfied the project is being left in good hands.

“It’s been a great 15 years that we’ve done this… But we’re going to leave all the hard work to the younger guys.”