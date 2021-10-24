Calgary students place poppies at Field of Crosses ahead of Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Students from Delta West Academy in Calgary volunteered their time to pay tribute to the fallen at the Field of Crosses on Sunday.

Students, parents, teachers and grandparents spent the afternoon placing poppies on crosses.

Each year before Remembrance Day, 3,500 crosses are erected across five acres in a park along Memorial Drive.

View image in full screen Calgary students placed poppies at the Field of Crosses on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Global News

The installation pays tribute to the thousands of southern Albertans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“My great-grandpa, he fought in the war to protect our country,” said student Makena Dennis.

“It definitely has an important place in my heart. I always put in my best effort to come out here and remember everything the soldiers have done for us. I really like to give back to them for that.”

Student Liliana Nogueir said: “I think more people should come to do this because it is a really good cause, and we should all remember how the soldiers helped us and how they fought for us.”

Sunrise and sunset flag-raising ceremonies will be held each day from Nov. 1 to 11.