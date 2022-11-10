Menu

Crime

Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer to learn fate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 8:59 am
Click to play video: 'Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer to learn fate'
Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer to learn fate
WATCH ABOVE: A teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is scheduled to learn his fate

A teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is scheduled to learn his fate on Thursday.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

Read more: Verdict in Calgary police officer hit-and-run death scheduled for November

The accused, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, has testified he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

Crown attorney Mike Ewenson has said the evidence shows there’s no doubt the teen, who is now 19, meant to cause harm to Harnett.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Closing arguments conclude in murder trial for teen accused of killing Calgary cop'
Closing arguments conclude in murder trial for teen accused of killing Calgary cop

The defence says the suspect is guilty of manslaughter but not murder.

Read more: ‘Concocted’: Prosecutor attacks teen’s testimony in officer’s hit and run death

The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to five years.

