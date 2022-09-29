Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Closing arguments begin in trial for teen charged with death of Calgary police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 2:22 pm
Officers salute as the hearse and honour guard pass at the funeral service for Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett in Calgary on Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Officers salute as the hearse and honour guard pass at the funeral service for Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett in Calgary on Jan. 9, 2021. Closing arguments from the Crown began on Thursday. Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Crown’s final arguments have begun at the trial for a teen charged with first degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The alleged driver, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, has testified he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

Read more: Crown questions testimony of teen on trial for murder in Calgary officer’s hit-and-run death

Prosecutor Mike Ewenson says the evidence shows there’s no doubt that the teen, who’s now 19, meant to cause harm to Harnett and he was reckless whether or not the death occurred.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He also noted videos showing Harnett was relaxed and moving casually while approaching the suspect vehicle and there was no indication he had any plans to use force

Ewenson says Harnett was attached to the fleeing car for a total of 427 metres from when the vehicle took off to the point that he fell off.

Click to play video: 'Teen accused in death of Calgary police officer faces cross-examination' Teen accused in death of Calgary police officer faces cross-examination
Teen accused in death of Calgary police officer faces cross-examination
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary crime tagFirst Degree Murder tagSgt. Andrew Harnett tagandrew harnett death tagCalgary police officer death tagcalgary teen tagAndrew Harnett hit and run tagCalgary teen first-degree murder trial tagCalgary teen murder trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers