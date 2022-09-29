Closing arguments begin in trial for teen charged with death of Calgary police officer

Send this page to someone via email

The Crown’s final arguments have begun at the trial for a teen charged with first degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The alleged driver, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, has testified he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

Prosecutor Mike Ewenson says the evidence shows there’s no doubt that the teen, who’s now 19, meant to cause harm to Harnett and he was reckless whether or not the death occurred.

He also noted videos showing Harnett was relaxed and moving casually while approaching the suspect vehicle and there was no indication he had any plans to use force

Ewenson says Harnett was attached to the fleeing car for a total of 427 metres from when the vehicle took off to the point that he fell off.

