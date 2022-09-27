Calgary teen’s murder trial to resume in hit-and-run death of police officer

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit-and-run is scheduled to resume nearly eight months after the Crown wrapped up its case.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett of the Calgary Police Service died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The suspect vehicle’s alleged driver, who was 17 at the time, turned 19 in January but cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

After the Crown finished with its witnesses in February, the teen’s lawyer, Bob Aloneissi, was granted an adjournment to have an expert report prepared on his client’s behalf.

Story continues below advertisement

Aloneissi was subsequently appointed as a judge to Alberta’s Court of King’s Bench and has been replaced as the accused’s lawyer.

A passenger in the SUV, 20-year-old Amir Abdulrahmen, pleaded guilty last December to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison.

1:47 Calgary police officers testify at murder trial of colleague Sgt. Andrew Harnett Calgary police officers testify at murder trial of colleague Sgt. Andrew Harnett – Feb 2, 2022