Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary teen’s murder trial to resume in hit-and-run death of police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 9:46 am
Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Calgary Dec. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Calgary Dec. 31, 2020. Royal Canadian Legion Strathmore-Branch #10 / Facebook

The trial of a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit-and-run is scheduled to resume nearly eight months after the Crown wrapped up its case.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett of the Calgary Police Service died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The suspect vehicle’s alleged driver, who was 17 at the time, turned 19 in January but cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: Calgary constables recall helping Sgt. Andrew Harnett after hit and run: ‘Hold tight. We’re here’

After the Crown finished with its witnesses in February, the teen’s lawyer, Bob Aloneissi, was granted an adjournment to have an expert report prepared on his client’s behalf.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Aloneissi was subsequently appointed as a judge to Alberta’s Court of King’s Bench and has been replaced as the accused’s lawyer.

A passenger in the SUV, 20-year-old Amir Abdulrahmen, pleaded guilty last December to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police officers testify at murder trial of colleague Sgt. Andrew Harnett' Calgary police officers testify at murder trial of colleague Sgt. Andrew Harnett
Calgary police officers testify at murder trial of colleague Sgt. Andrew Harnett – Feb 2, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary Police Service tagCPS tagSgt. Andrew Harnett tagAndrew Harnett tagCalgary Police officer killed tagpolice death tagAmir Abdulrahmen tagOn Duty Death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers