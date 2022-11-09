Menu

Crime

Toronto 2-year-old located after Amber Alert, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 7:49 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A 2-year-old girl has been located after an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday night.

The alert was issued by police in Toronto at around 7:40 p.m.

In a tweet prior to the alert, Toronto police said the girl was taken from Keele Street, near its intersection with Dundas Street West, at around 4 p.m on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Police alleged her 41-year-old father had abducted the toddler.

Read more: Police release photo of woman reportedly kidnapped in Scarborough

In an update at 8:15 p.m., police said the child had been located. Police said she was being checked out medically and everything appears to be “in order.”

“Thank you everyone, for your assistance,” Toronto police said.

