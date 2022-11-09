Toronto 2-year-old located after Amber Alert, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 2-year-old girl has been located after an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday night.

The alert was issued by police in Toronto at around 7:40 p.m.

In a tweet prior to the alert, Toronto police said the girl was taken from Keele Street, near its intersection with Dundas Street West, at around 4 p.m on Wednesday.

Police alleged her 41-year-old father had abducted the toddler.

In an update at 8:15 p.m., police said the child had been located. Police said she was being checked out medically and everything appears to be “in order.”

“Thank you everyone, for your assistance,” Toronto police said.