Crime

Police release photo of woman reportedly kidnapped in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 7:03 am
Photograph of woman believed kidnapped near Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road on Aug. 18, 2022.
Photograph of woman believed kidnapped near Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road on Aug. 18, 2022. Provided / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they are releasing an image of a woman who they believe was possibly kidnapped in Scarborough on Thursday.

Police said the woman was walking along the sidewalk near Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road at around 12:02 p.m. when she was approached by a man in a car.

He reportedly blocked the sidewalk with his car, then grabbed the woman and forced her into the car, police said.

The suspect was described as around 20 to 30 years old with a light complexion, black hair with a beard or goatee.

He was wearing a light coloured shirt and an off-white cap. He was believed to be driving a white two or four door car with a blue emblem on the rear, police added.

The woman was described as around 20 to 30 years old with long dark hair and she was carrying a bag, police said.

An image of the woman has been released as police said they are concerned for her safety.

