Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 41-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue at around 6:39 p.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

Police said officers found a man with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital in serious condition. He died hours later in hospital from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Junior Douglas from Toronto.

View image in full screen Junior Douglas, 41. Handout / Toronto Police

A Beck Taxi was held at the scene, surrounded by yellow police tape, as investigators gathered evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the taxi, who did not want to be identified, told Global News he was parked in the parking lot when the victim jumped into the back seat “laid down and was screaming.”

“He said ‘I’m hurt, somebody stabbed me,'” the Beck Taxi driver said.

The driver said the victim wanted to be driven to a hospital but he urged him to wait for paramedics who could take him there faster in an ambulance.

View image in full screen Beck Taxi at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Nov. 6, 2022. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Investigators said they arrested Ramin Khamis, a Toronto resident, on Tuesday.

He is facing a second a second-degree murder charge.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald