Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Toronto stabbing

Toronto police say a 41-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week.
Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue at around 6:39 p.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.
Police said officers found a man with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital in serious condition. He died hours later in hospital from his injuries.
The victim was identified as 41-year-old Junior Douglas from Toronto.
A Beck Taxi was held at the scene, surrounded by yellow police tape, as investigators gathered evidence.
The driver of the taxi, who did not want to be identified, told Global News he was parked in the parking lot when the victim jumped into the back seat “laid down and was screaming.”
“He said ‘I’m hurt, somebody stabbed me,'” the Beck Taxi driver said.
The driver said the victim wanted to be driven to a hospital but he urged him to wait for paramedics who could take him there faster in an ambulance.
Investigators said they arrested Ramin Khamis, a Toronto resident, on Tuesday.
He is facing a second a second-degree murder charge.
— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald
