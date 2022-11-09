Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Toronto stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 8:33 am
Click to play video: 'Police investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a father'
Police investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a father
WATCH ABOVE: Police investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a father. As Catherine McDonald reports, the victim ran to a waiting taxi and begged the driver to take him help to hospital.

Toronto police say a 41-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue at around 6:39 p.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

Police said officers found a man with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital in serious condition. He died hours later in hospital from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Junior Douglas from Toronto.

Junior Douglas, 41. View image in full screen
Junior Douglas, 41. Handout / Toronto Police

A Beck Taxi was held at the scene, surrounded by yellow police tape, as investigators gathered evidence.

The driver of the taxi, who did not want to be identified, told Global News he was parked in the parking lot when the victim jumped into the back seat “laid down and was screaming.”

“He said ‘I’m hurt, somebody stabbed me,'” the Beck Taxi driver said.

The driver said the victim wanted to be driven to a hospital but he urged him to wait for paramedics who could take him there faster in an ambulance.

Beck Taxi at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Nov. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Beck Taxi at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Nov. 6, 2022. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Read more: Man dies in hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s north end

Investigators said they arrested Ramin Khamis, a Toronto resident, on Tuesday.

He is facing a second a second-degree murder charge.

— With files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

Toronto PoliceStabbingToronto StabbingJane StreetFinch Avenuestabbing torontoJunior DouglasRamin Khamis
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

