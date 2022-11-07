Menu

Crime

Man dies after stabbing in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 8:11 am
Police on scene following a stabbing at Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Nov. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a stabbing at Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Nov. 6, 2022. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Toronto police say a man has now died after he suffered serious injuries following a stabbing the city’s north end on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Police said officers found a man with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital in serious condition via paramedics.

In an update on Monday morning, police said the man died in hospital from his injuries.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation, police said.

There was no word on suspects.

Anyone with information can contact police.

