Man dies after stabbing in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a man has now died after he suffered serious injuries following a stabbing the city’s north end on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Finch Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Police said officers found a man with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital in serious condition via paramedics.

In an update on Monday morning, police said the man died in hospital from his injuries.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation, police said.

There was no word on suspects.

Anyone with information can contact police.

View image in full screen Police on scene following a stabbing at Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Nov. 6, 2022. Enzo Arimini / Global News

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Jane St & Finch Ave W

– police o/s

– officers located a man with a stab wound

– @TorontoMedics o/s – taking patient to hospital w/ serious injuries via emergency run

– ongoing investigation

– any info call police 416-808-2222#GO2165958

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 6, 2022