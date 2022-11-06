Menu

Crime

Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto’s west end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 10:22 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

A woman is in life-threatening condition after an overnight stabbing in Toronto’s west end, police say.

Toronto police said it happened around 3:36 a.m. Sunday in the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area, just north of Finch Avenue West.

Police said there was an altercation between a group of people in the parking lot of a park and a woman was stabbed.

She was taken to hospital and is now listed as being in life-threatening condition.

Police said a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators.

