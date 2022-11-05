Woman, 20, has life-threatening injuries from Toronto hit-and-run, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are investigating after a hit-and-run was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bathurst and Harbord streets at around 2:11 a.m. on Saturday morning for reports of a collision.

Police said a pedestrian standing on the northwest corner of Bathurst Street “fell onto the roadway” and was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound along the street.

The vehicle fled the scene, police allege.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital. Police said she is a 20-year-old woman.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or video footage to get in touch or contact Crime Stoppers.