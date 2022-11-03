Man charged in connection with hit-and-run in Brampton: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run investigation in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on Oct. 21 at around 6:50 a.m., officers received a report that a woman had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Dearbourne Bouleveard and Dorchester Drive.

Officers said the vehicle did not stop and allegedly fled the area.

According to police, the pedestrian — a 44-year-old woman from Brampton — was taken to a trauma centre.

Officers said she has “experienced life-altering injuries” as a result of the collision.

Police said on Nov. 1, 54-year-old Brian Arsenault from Brampton was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm and public mischief.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.