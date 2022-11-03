Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with hit-and-run in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 5:35 pm
Police say a man has been charged in connection with a hit and run investigation in Brampton. View image in full screen
Police say a man has been charged in connection with a hit and run investigation in Brampton. Gord Edick / Global News

Police say a man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run investigation in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said on Oct. 21 at around 6:50 a.m., officers received a report that a woman had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Dearbourne Bouleveard and Dorchester Drive.

Officers said the vehicle did not stop and allegedly fled the area.

Read more: Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run in Brampton

According to police, the pedestrian — a 44-year-old woman from Brampton — was taken to a trauma centre.

Trending Now

Officers said she has “experienced life-altering injuries” as a result of the collision.

Police said on Nov. 1, 54-year-old Brian Arsenault from Brampton was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm and public mischief.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeHit and RunPedestrian StruckPRPBrampton hit-and-runDearbourne BoulevardDorchester Drivehit-and-run Bramptonpeel reigonal police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers