Crime

Waterloo police seize cannabis, magic mushrooms and more at Kitchener home

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 5:23 pm
Waterloo police seized $140,000 worth of cannabis and related products. View image in full screen
Waterloo police seized $140,000 worth of cannabis and related products. WRPS

A Kitchener man is up on drug charges.

The charges come after the Waterloo regional police drug and firearms unit completed an investigation into an illegal cannabis dispensary in Kitchener.

Investigators say they were called to a residence in the Margaret Avenue and Victoria Street North area last Tuesday, where the dispensary was uncovered.

Read more: Police seize drugs after driver allegedly fled traffic stop in Kitchener

They say a search warrant was executed and about $140,000 worth of suspected cannabis, magic mushrooms, cannabis resin, edibles, vape pens and cash were seized.

A 30-year-old man was arrested as a result of the investigation.

 

DrugsCannabisKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimedispensaryMagic mushrooms
