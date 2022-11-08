Waterloo police seize cannabis, magic mushrooms and more at Kitchener home

See more sharing options

A Kitchener man is up on drug charges.

The charges come after the Waterloo regional police drug and firearms unit completed an investigation into an illegal cannabis dispensary in Kitchener.

Investigators say they were called to a residence in the Margaret Avenue and Victoria Street North area last Tuesday, where the dispensary was uncovered.

They say a search warrant was executed and about $140,000 worth of suspected cannabis, magic mushrooms, cannabis resin, edibles, vape pens and cash were seized.

A 30-year-old man was arrested as a result of the investigation.