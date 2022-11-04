Menu

Crime

Police seize drugs after driver allegedly fled traffic stop in Kitchener

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 4:18 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A Scarborough man is facing a number of charges after Waterloo Regional Police completed a drug investigation in Kitchener.

Investigators say officers made a traffic stop on Oct. 1 but the driver reversed his vehicle and drove across the front lawn of a property in an attempt to flee.

Police were able to identify the driver at the time, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that he was located and arrested in downtown Kitchener.

Read more: $250,000 worth of drugs, 2 guns and bear spray seized during arrest in Cambridge

The investigation led to the seizure of a vehicle that police say contained a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Police also confiscated a cell phone and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

The 39-year-old man was held for a bail hearing.

FentanylDrugsKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCocaineKitchenerMethamphetamineTraffic Stop
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

