Police seize drugs after driver allegedly fled traffic stop in Kitchener

A Scarborough man is facing a number of charges after Waterloo Regional Police completed a drug investigation in Kitchener.
Investigators say officers made a traffic stop on Oct. 1 but the driver reversed his vehicle and drove across the front lawn of a property in an attempt to flee.
Police were able to identify the driver at the time, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that he was located and arrested in downtown Kitchener.
The investigation led to the seizure of a vehicle that police say contained a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Police also confiscated a cell phone and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.
The 39-year-old man was held for a bail hearing.
