$250,000 worth of drugs, 2 guns and bear spray seized during arrest in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say $250,000 worth of illegal drugs, two guns and bear spray were among other items seized when an arrest was made in Cambridge on Thursday.
According to police, a man was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued as the result of an ongoing investigation.
As a result of the arrest, police say officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, worth an estimated $250,000.
They also nabbed a large quantity of currency and a baton.
Police say a 38-year-old man from Cambridge is facing more than a dozen drug and weapon charges.
