Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$250,000 worth of drugs, 2 guns and bear spray seized during arrest in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 1:41 pm
Waterloo regional police say $250,000 worth of illegal drugs, two guns and bear spray were among other items seized when an arrest was made in Cambridge on Thursday. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police say $250,000 worth of illegal drugs, two guns and bear spray were among other items seized when an arrest was made in Cambridge on Thursday. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say $250,000 worth of illegal drugs, two guns and bear spray were among other items seized when an arrest was made in Cambridge on Thursday.

According to police, a man was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued as the result of an ongoing investigation.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested after overnight shooting in Galt, police say

As a result of the arrest, police say officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, worth an estimated $250,000.

Trending Stories

They also nabbed a large quantity of currency and a baton.

Police say a 38-year-old man from Cambridge is facing more than a dozen drug and weapon charges.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge man arrested tagCambridge drug bust tagWaterloo drug bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers