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Canada

2 men arrested after threats made to ‘commit violence’ at N.S. courthouse

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 3:16 pm
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton on Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton on Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
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RCMP in Nova Scotia say they arrested two men for allegedly threatening to take firearms to a courthouse “with an intention to cause violence.”

Annapolis District RCMP say the alleged comments were made in April and reported to police in June.

According to RCMP, a previous and unrelated investigation had resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition and other weapons from a residence associated with one of the men.

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“There was no evidence that either person had obtained additional firearms following that seizure,” RCMP said in a news release.

The two men were arrested on June 21.

A 41-year-old man is charged with five counts of uttering threats. Police say he made his first court appearance this week and remains in custody.

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The second man was released by police on conditions and is scheduled to return to Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on July 13.

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