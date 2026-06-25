2 men arrested after threats made to ‘commit violence’ at N.S. courthouse

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they arrested two men for allegedly threatening to take firearms to a courthouse “with an intention to cause violence.”
Annapolis District RCMP say the alleged comments were made in April and reported to police in June.
According to RCMP, a previous and unrelated investigation had resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition and other weapons from a residence associated with one of the men.
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“There was no evidence that either person had obtained additional firearms following that seizure,” RCMP said in a news release.
The two men were arrested on June 21.
A 41-year-old man is charged with five counts of uttering threats. Police say he made his first court appearance this week and remains in custody.
The second man was released by police on conditions and is scheduled to return to Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on July 13.
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