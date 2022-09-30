Cambridge man arrested after overnight shooting in Galt: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested on Friday morning in Cambridge in connection with a shooting incident that happened the evening before in the Galt neighbourhood, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area near Fitzgerald and Chester drives on Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. after a shooting had been reported.

The officers investigated the incident and soon discovered that a man had fired a gun at a car as it was leaving the area.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the shooting.

Police say a man then barricaded himself in a home as the officers conducted negotiations with him for several hours.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning, police say they arrested the man.

A 39-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including discharge firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.