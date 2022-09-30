Menu

Crime

Cambridge man arrested after overnight shooting in Galt: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 1:32 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police say a man then barricaded himself in a home as the officers conducted negotiations with him for several hours. File/Getty

A man was arrested on Friday morning in Cambridge in connection with a shooting incident that happened the evening before in the Galt neighbourhood, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area near Fitzgerald and Chester drives on Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. after a shooting had been reported.

Read more: Death of 15-month-old boy in Cambridge under investigation by major crimes unit: Waterloo police

The officers investigated the incident and soon discovered that a man had fired a gun at a car as it was leaving the area.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the shooting.

Police say a man then barricaded himself in a home as the officers conducted negotiations with him for several hours.

Read more: Threatening graffiti found in washroom at Cambridge high school: police

At about 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning, police say they arrested the man.

A 39-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges, including discharge firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

